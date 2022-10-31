Lula beats Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s president

Disinformation and political violence became a depressingly common affair during the campaigning. Right wing leader Bolsonaro claimed that Brazil’s electronic voting systems are susceptible to fraud. The country has used electronic vote counting systems since 1996 and its election authorities have not detected significant fraud. Bolsonaro, who opposes legaised abortion and pro-LGBTQ policies, has also accused Lula of plotting to close churches. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has been bizarrely accused of cannibalism. Accusations of voter intimidation by the police and clashes between rival political groups have also become common.