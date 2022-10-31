Lula defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil's president again2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 06:32 AM IST
Lula da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year's election
By Mauricio Saverese and Brazil's electoral authority said Sunday that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker's Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.