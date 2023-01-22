Lula fires Brazil’s top Army Chief Arruda after riots in capital1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:09 AM IST
- The dismissal contrasts with the softer approach adopted by Lula’s defense minister, Jose Mucio, who talked about turning the page on the riots
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dismissed the nation’s top army commander on Saturday, two weeks after rioters stormed public buildings in the capital, Brasilia.
