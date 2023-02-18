Lulu Group and Ficci sign MoU to boost exports from India to the UAE
To boost India's exports to UAE, Lulu Group International entered into an agreement with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)
The UAE-based retail giant Lulu Group International and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further accelerate exports from India to the UAE. This comes at the one-year of the signing of the India-UAE comprehensive economic partnership agreement, aimed to bolster bilateral trade and investment. As per the MoU, the Lulu Group will closely work with Ficci to support and promote new Indian companies and products in the UAE.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×