Lulu Group and Ficci sign MoU to boost exports from India to the UAE

According to Lulu Group’s V. Nandakumar, group marketing and communications director, FICCI will facilitate Lulu group to explore innovative companies and Small and medium enterprises to create a platform for them to come to the UAE and showcase their products to a wider audience through Lulu hypermarkets. “We will also be hosting special India promotion weeks throughout the year and host many delegations through Ficci to visit our hypermarkets and explore business opportunities in the UAE and across Middle East. We will also be working closely with our other trade partners here to facilitate import of Indian products for them as well," said Nandakumar.