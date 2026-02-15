Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year 2026: Date, traditions, zodiac animal and celebrations

Lunar New Year 2026 begins on Tuesday (February 17, 2026) marking the start of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. Also known as Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, the celebration runs for 15–16 days and concludes with the Lantern Festival in early March.

Celebrated by hundreds of millions worldwide, the festival centers on renewal, family reunions, prosperity and cultural traditions passed down for centuries.

When is Lunar New Year 2026? Start date: February 17, 2026

Public holiday (China): First 7 days (Feb 17–Feb 23, 2026)

Lantern Festival: March 3, 2026 (15th day of the lunar year)

Festival duration: Up to 16 days

The date changes each year because it follows the Chinese lunar calendar, beginning with the first new moon of the lunar year.

Though often called a 15-day festival, celebrations can last up to 16 days depending on the lunar calendar. However, only the first week is typically recognized as an official public holiday in China.

What is Lunar New Year? Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a new zodiac cycle. While most closely associated with China, the holiday is celebrated across Asia and globally.

It is observed in countries including:

-South Korea

-Vietnam

-North Korea

-Philippines

-Thailand

-Japan

Though customs vary, common themes include honoring ancestors, wishing for prosperity, and welcoming fresh beginnings.

2026 Chinese Zodiac: Year of the Fire Horse The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle. In 2026, the cycle brings the Horse, specifically the Fire Horse (Red Horse).

The Horse is the seventh animal in the zodiac order. According to legend, the order was determined by a Great Race organized by the Jade Emperor. The Snake is said to have startled the Horse at the finish line, securing sixth place and pushing the Horse to seventh.

What the Fire Horse represents -Passion and determination

-Speed and bold action

-Independence and charisma

-Forward momentum

Feng Shui beliefs suggest 2026 will be a dynamic year — ideal for pursuing long-term goals and ambitious plans.

What are people born in the year of the Horse like? Those born in Horse years are often described as:

-Energetic and lively

-Adventurous and confident

-Natural leaders

-Sociable and persuasive

However, 2026 is also a Ben Ming Nian (zodiac birth year) for Horses. Traditionally, this year is believed to bring challenges due to a clash with Tai Sui, the God of Age.

To ward off bad luck, people born in the Year of the Horse are encouraged to wear red clothing or accessories throughout the year — especially red undergarments, socks or bracelets.

Key Lunar New Year traditions 1. Red decorations

Homes are adorned with red lanterns, banners and paper cuttings. Red symbolizes luck, happiness and protection from evil spirits.

2. Cleaning before the New Year

Families thoroughly clean their homes before New Year’s Day to sweep away bad fortune and make room for good luck.

3. Family reunion dinners

New Year’s Eve features elaborate meals with symbolic dishes such as:

Fish (abundance)

Dumplings (wealth)

Noodles (longevity)

Rice cakes (growth and success)

4. Firecrackers and the Legend of Nian

A central tradition is lighting firecrackers, rooted in the legend of Nian, a mythical beast said to terrorize villages each New Year’s Eve.

Villagers discovered that Nian feared the color red and loud noises. Hanging red decorations and setting off firecrackers drove the monster away — traditions that continue today as symbols of protection and renewal.

The Lantern Festival: Grand finale The celebrations conclude on March 3, 2026, with the Lantern Festival, held on the first full moon of the lunar year.

On this night:

Colorful lanterns light up streets and homes

Families gather outdoors

Lantern displays symbolize hope and unity