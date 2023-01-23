CDC said XBB.1.5 variant is estimated to have accounted for 49.1 percent of coronavirus cases in the US in the week ended 21 January, which is higher than 37.2 percent it estimated last week. The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US