LUNC gains 60% in 24 hours; investors faith restored?2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:09 PM IST
LUNC is currently trading at 0.000267, a gain of 62% compared to the previous day
In an apparent indication of renewed investor faith in a project that cost investors more than $60 billion in May this year, Terra Classic, the original token of the old Terra blockchain has gained nearly 62% in the last 24 hours.