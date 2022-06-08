The drug major Lupin on Wednesday announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Ivacaftor tablets, used to treat cystic fibrosis, in America.

Lupin said in a statement that it has got the nod for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ivacaftor tablets, 150 mg strength. The product is the generic equivalent of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Kalydeco tablets, it added.

“Ivacaftor tablets is used to treat certain types of cystic fibrosis, an inborn disease that causes problems with breathing, digestion, and reproduction in adults and children 4 months of age and older," the company said.

As per IQVIA MAT March 2022 data, Ivacaftor tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 109 million in the US.

The drug will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur facility, the Mumbai-based drug maker said.