Lupin receives USFDA nod for cystic fibrosis drug
Lupin said in a statement that it has got the nod for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ivacaftor tablets, 150 mg strength
The drug major Lupin on Wednesday announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Ivacaftor tablets, used to treat cystic fibrosis, in America.