Macau casinos deal themselves a tough hand with big non-gaming investment pledge4 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Macau casinos deal themselves a tough hand with big non-gaming investment pledges
Macau casinos deal themselves a tough hand with big non-gaming investment pledges
As casinos in Macau begin new licenses to operate in the world’s biggest gambling hub on Jan. 1, the stakes are high on whether they will be able to successfully deliver on a government mandate to diversify away from their cash-cow: gambling.