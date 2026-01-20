‘My friend, I don’t understand’: Macron questions Trump’s Greenland move, calls for Switzerland talks with Russia, Syria

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he received a note from French President Emmanuel Macron, sharing a screenshot from an apparent message from the European leader.

“Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social with the screenshot.

The note starts with, “From président Macron to President Trump”.

“My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things,” Macron said in the message.

Talking about his proposals, Macron said he “can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins.”

He also proposed that the two have a dinner in Paris. “Let us have a dinner together in Paris together on Thursday before you go back to the US.”

Trump's reply, if any, was not part of the screenshot that he posted. He did not confirm whether he will be meeting the G7 countries in Davos on Thursday, 22 January.

Trump and Macron clash over tariffs, Gaza Donald Trump's Truth Social post comes amid brewing tensions between him and Emmanuel Macron, who has expressed his intention to not join the US President's Gaza Peace Board.

According to a Bloomberg report quoting a person close to the French leader, Macron does not plan to accept Trump’s invitation to join the proposed Board of Peace.

The Trump administration has invited leaders from around the world, including PM Narendra Modi, to join a Board of Peace for Gaza to end the conflict in the Palestinian territory.

However, it is asking countries that want a permanent spot on the body to contribute at least $1 billion, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Macron believes the charter goes beyond Gaza, the person cited by Bloomberg said, and raises significant concerns, particularly over respect for the principles and institutional framework of the United Nations, which France considers non-negotiable.