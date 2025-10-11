Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as France's PM in risky, whiplash-inducing move amid political crisis

In a dramatic reversal that underscores the chaos gripping French politics, President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, less than a week after his resignation — a risky, whiplash-inducing move that could backfire as Macron struggles to contain a deepening political crisis.

The surprise decision came just days after Sebastien Lecornu’s previous government collapsed, leaving France without stable leadership and further rattling a parliament already paralysed by months of partisan gridlock.

Why did Macron bring Lecornu back? French President Macron’s office said Sebastien Lecornu, a centrist and long-time ally, had been asked to form a new cabinet — the country’s fourth government in less than a year, highlighting an instability not seen since the Fifth Republic was founded in 1958.

“I accept — out of a sense of duty — the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to give France a budget by the end of the year and to respond to the everyday problems faced by our fellow citizens,” Lecornu wrote on X.

Sebastien Lecornu added: “We must put an end to this political crisis, which is exasperating the French people, and to this instability, which is damaging to France’s image and interests.”

Will Lecornu survive a no-confidence vote? Sebastien Lecornu’s reinstatement has ignited fierce opposition across the political spectrum. Left-wing and far-right parties immediately announced plans for a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, threatening to bring down his new government before it even begins.

Even some of Macron’s allies privately questioned the wisdom of the move, warning that it ignored public anger and could further damage the president’s already low approval ratings.

Jordan Bardella, leader of the far-right National Rally, said on X that Macron was “more isolated and disconnected than ever.”

“The National Rally will, of course, immediately censure this futile alliance, whose sole raison d’être is fear of dissolution, i.e., of the people,” Bardella wrote.

What lies behind France’s political paralysis? France’s parliament has been deadlocked since President Macron’s centrist alliance lost its majority in snap elections last year. Three main blocs — the left, the centre-right, and the far right — have since failed to build any stable coalition.

That stalemate has fuelled months of political and economic uncertainty, delaying the passage of a budget and unsettling markets. Many lawmakers are also wary of new elections, fearing heavy losses to the far right.

Macron’s controversial 2023 pension reform, which raised the retirement age from 62 to 64, remains a major source of tension. Opposition parties hoped Macron would consider suspending it, but he offered only to delay its full implementation until after 2027, when his presidency ends.

Can Macron still break the deadlock? Emmanuel Macron has ruled out both his resignation and fresh parliamentary elections, betting instead that most parties will compromise on the budget to avoid political upheaval. But that calculation could prove risky as public frustration mounts.

Legally, Macron faces no barrier to reappointing Lecornu, who has served in every government since 2017. Politically, however, it has intensified accusations that the president is clinging to loyalists instead of addressing voters’ calls for change.

France Political Crisis: What happens next? Sebastien Lecornu promised on Friday that “all the issues raised during the consultations held in recent days will be open to parliamentary debate,” though he stopped short of mentioning pension reform directly.

For now, France faces another test of endurance — a government on the brink, a restless electorate, and a president wagering that his most loyal ally can somehow restore order.