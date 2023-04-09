Macron says Europe should not follow US or Chinese policy over Taiwan1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Emmanuel Macron said Europe should not accelerate the conflict but take the time to build its position as a third pole between China and the United States in comments to French newspaper Les Echos and Politico made during his visit to China
French President Emmanuel Macron said in comments published on Sunday that Europe had no interest in an acceleration of the crisis over Taiwan and should pursue a strategy independent of both Washington and Beijing.
