Macron to Boris: Authors, world leaders condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

Several writers, intellectuals, and political leaders across the world expressed their shock and grief over attack on British Indian author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in New York.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Several writers, intellectuals, and political leaders across the world expressed their shock and grief over attack on British Indian author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on August 12 by a man who stormed the stage as the author was ready to deliver a lecture in western New York.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several writers, intellectuals, and political leaders across the world expressed their shock and grief over attack on British Indian author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on August 12 by a man who stormed the stage as the author was ready to deliver a lecture in western New York.
The 75-year-old Booker Prize winner writer would probably lose an eye in addition to having his liver damaged and one arm's nerves severed - according to his representative.
The 75-year-old Booker Prize winner writer would probably lose an eye in addition to having his liver damaged and one arm's nerves severed - according to his representative.
Condemning the incident, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it an attack on his freedom of expression. The author's book "The Satanic Verses" attracted death threats from Iran's government in the 1980s.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Condemning the incident, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it an attack on his freedom of expression. The author's book "The Satanic Verses" attracted death threats from Iran's government in the 1980s.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay," Boris tweeted.
“Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay," Boris tweeted.
France President Emmanuel Macron said that the author has been a victim of coward attack by people filled with hatred and barbarism.
France President Emmanuel Macron said that the author has been a victim of coward attack by people filled with hatred and barbarism.
“For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side," he said in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side," he said in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak also took to Twitter and said, “Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York. A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He's in our thoughts tonight."
Former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak also took to Twitter and said, “Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York. A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He's in our thoughts tonight."
The Mumbai-born British writer's "The Satanic Verses" was released in 1980 and was later banned in Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and other countries, along with banned for import to India. In 1989, Iran issues a fatwa, or religious decree, that calls for Rushdie to be killed for insulting Islam in "The Satanic Verses". The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespect of the Prophet Mohammed.
The Mumbai-born British writer's "The Satanic Verses" was released in 1980 and was later banned in Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and other countries, along with banned for import to India. In 1989, Iran issues a fatwa, or religious decree, that calls for Rushdie to be killed for insulting Islam in "The Satanic Verses". The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespect of the Prophet Mohammed.
“Disgraceful attack on Sir Salman Rushdie. People must be able to speak freely and freedom of speech must be defended. My thoughts are with him, his family and loved ones," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Disgraceful attack on Sir Salman Rushdie. People must be able to speak freely and freedom of speech must be defended. My thoughts are with him, his family and loved ones," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In India, Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor who is also a writer expressed their shock and grief over the incident.
In India, Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor who is also a writer expressed their shock and grief over the incident.
“Utterly horrified & shocked by the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. Wish him a speedy & complete recovery from his wounds, even though, with a sinking heart, I recognize that life for him can never be the same again. A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free & open," tweeted Thiruvanthapuram MP Tharoor.
“Utterly horrified & shocked by the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. Wish him a speedy & complete recovery from his wounds, even though, with a sinking heart, I recognize that life for him can never be the same again. A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free & open," tweeted Thiruvanthapuram MP Tharoor.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media handle and expressed her anger over the attack on Salman Rushdie, saying that, "Another day another appalling act by jihadis. The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time... I am shaken beyond words. Apalling."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media handle and expressed her anger over the attack on Salman Rushdie, saying that, "Another day another appalling act by jihadis. The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time... I am shaken beyond words. Apalling."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried," Author Taslima Nasreen wrote.
“I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried," Author Taslima Nasreen wrote.