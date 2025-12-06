Macron warned Zelensky that US could ‘betray Ukraine on territory,’ report claims

French President Emmanuel Macron has privately warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that there is “a chance that the US will betray Ukraine on territory, without clarity on security guarantees,” according to a report by Der Spiegel, The Guardian stated.

The warning reportedly came during a recent call between several European leaders. Der Spiegel says, as per The Guardian report, it obtained an English-language summary of the conversation containing direct quotations from heads of government expressing doubts about Washington’s approach to ongoing negotiations with Russia.

‘A big danger’ in current negotiations Macron described the current phase of talks as harbouring “a big danger” for Ukraine and its embattled president.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed the concern, reportedly cautioning Zelensky that he needed to be “very careful.”

Deep European unease over US strategy According to the German magazine, several leaders on the call voiced broad scepticism about the US-led framework for a possible settlement.

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, described as having bonded with Trump over golf, reportedly warned: “We must not leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys.”

Even NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who maintains warm public relations with Trump, was quoted as agreeing with Stubb that “we need to protect Volodymyr.”

US proposal seen as too close to Moscow’s demands The concern comes after Washington unveiled a 28-point proposal last month to halt the war — a plan drafted without input from European allies and widely criticised in Europe as being too close to Russia’s maximalist demands, according to The Guardian.

A wave of high-stakes diplomacy has followed. US and Ukrainian negotiators have met in Geneva and Florida, before Witkoff and Kushner travelled to Moscow on Tuesday.