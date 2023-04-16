Home / News / World /  Macron Wins Approval to Raise France’s Retirement Age
Macron Wins Approval to Raise France’s Retirement Age

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:39 AM IST The Wall Street Journal
A photo shows a placard depicting French President Emmanuel Macron with a mustache in the letters of luxury gropu LVMH and reading 64 it's no outside the Sarthe prefecture during a demonstration after France's Constitutional Council approved the key elements of a pension reform, in Le Mans, western France, on April 14, 2023. - France has been rocked by three months of demonstrations and strikes over the president's bid to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62, with around two in three voters against the changes, according to polls. The government on March 16 pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (AFP)Premium
  • Constitutional Council ruling clears way for key parts of leader’s pension overhaul to become law

President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the country’s retirement age cleared the final hurdle to becoming law with the approval of France’s Constitutional Council, providing relief to his embattled government after a monthslong showdown with unions and millions of protesters.

