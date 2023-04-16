Macron Wins Approval to Raise France’s Retirement Age

In France, like in the U.S., current workers pay for retirees’ government pensions. As people live longer and the population grows older, the number of active workers who fund each pension check is shrinking. France had more than four workers for every retiree in the early 1960s, according to the government. That figure stood at 1.7 in 2020, and it is projected to fall to 1.5 over the next decade, according to an independent panel of economists, lawmakers and union leaders advising the government on pensions.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}