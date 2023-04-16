Macron Wins Approval to Raise France’s Retirement Age
- Constitutional Council ruling clears way for key parts of leader’s pension overhaul to become law
President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the country’s retirement age cleared the final hurdle to becoming law with the approval of France’s Constitutional Council, providing relief to his embattled government after a monthslong showdown with unions and millions of protesters.
President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the country’s retirement age cleared the final hurdle to becoming law with the approval of France’s Constitutional Council, providing relief to his embattled government after a monthslong showdown with unions and millions of protesters.
The court’s nine judges ruled that Mr. Macron’s government didn’t violate the constitution in shepherding the legislation through Parliament. That process included the government’s contentious use of constitutional powers to pass the overhaul without a vote in the National Assembly. The judges, however, struck down some articles of the legislation, such as measures to help senior workers find employment.
The court’s nine judges ruled that Mr. Macron’s government didn’t violate the constitution in shepherding the legislation through Parliament. That process included the government’s contentious use of constitutional powers to pass the overhaul without a vote in the National Assembly. The judges, however, struck down some articles of the legislation, such as measures to help senior workers find employment.
The law is now set to come into force on Sept. 1, concluding its tumultuous journey through France’s legislative system. But the judges’ decision is unlikely to silence the uproar that has shaken the streets of Paris for months.
The overhaul has come at a steep political price for Mr. Macron, sowing uncertainty about the stability of his government and the health of French democracy. Mr. Macron and his allies went into the fight confident that Parliament would approve the two-year increase in the retirement age to 64 by 2030. When lawmakers suddenly rebelled, Mr. Macron exercised Article 49.3 of the French constitution, allowing him to circumvent parliament.
The fallout has left Mr. Macron’s parliamentary ranks in disarray while fueling national debate over whether it is time to rein in the powers of the presidency. It has also fueled support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who opposes the measure. More than a million people have marched in weekly protests, some of them violent, calling for Mr. Macron’s resignation.
“Tonight, there are no winners or losers," French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said in a Twitter post.
Mr. Macron now faces an uphill battle in enacting the rest of his pro-business agenda. His government is working on a new labor bill to reduce unemployment. He also wants to require companies that buy back shares to provide their employees with bonuses.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets Friday as the constitutional council delivered its ruling. The court’s proceedings, inside the gilded Palais Royal, rarely draw attention. But on Friday, the 17th-century palace was surrounded by rows of police clad in riot gear.
“The Constitutional Council’s decision won’t change the mind of an entire nation, which is determined not to let this pension reform pass," said far-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot on Friday.
Some union leaders and opposition lawmakers have vowed to continue their fight, saying the changes will penalize people who started working at a young age and often have physically demanding jobs.
Mr. Macron’s revamp of the pension system lies at the center of his efforts to make France’s economy more competitive and reduce the national deficit. The French leader says the measures are necessary to preserve the pension system without raising taxes or increasing the country’s debt.
Polls show the French public is overwhelmingly opposed to the change, and the president’s approval rating has reached its lowest point since the yellow-vest protest movement plunged his first term into a crisis in 2018.
The French leader’s party no longer has the commanding majority in Parliament that defined his first term in office. Ms. Le Pen, who leads the largest opposition party in the National Assembly, has tried to channel the public’s frustration with the overhaul into votes for her far-right National Rally. A recent survey of 1,808 people by polling firm Elabe showed Ms. Le Pen would be elected president by a 10-point margin if elections were held this month with the same candidates as last year.
“But what do you want me to do? Burn cars? We’ll just tell the French: Vote for the National Rally," she said earlier this week.
On Friday, the Constitutional Council struck down a separate motion filed by a group of 252 opposition lawmakers to force a vote in Parliament—or a referendum—invalidating any law that raises the retirement age above 62. The lawmakers filed a new motion with the Constitutional Council on Thursday that is now subject to review.
In France, like in the U.S., current workers pay for retirees’ government pensions. As people live longer and the population grows older, the number of active workers who fund each pension check is shrinking. France had more than four workers for every retiree in the early 1960s, according to the government. That figure stood at 1.7 in 2020, and it is projected to fall to 1.5 over the next decade, according to an independent panel of economists, lawmakers and union leaders advising the government on pensions.
The country’s pension system is expected to run a deficit of 1.8 billion euros, equivalent to $2 billion, in 2023. That number is set to increase to €10.7 billion in 2025 and €21.2 billion in 2035, according to the independent advisory panel.
“Between the polls and the short term, and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest of the country," Mr. Macron said in an interview on French television last month.