Madagascar govt toppled amid Gen Z protests as President Rajoelina flees country, claims coup attempt—what we know

After weeks of anti-government protests led by Gen Z, the situation reached a critical moment on Saturday when an elite military unit sided with the protesters and demanded the resignation of the president and other government officials, the Madagascar government was toppled, with the President Andry Rajoelina fleeing the country to protest his life and claiming the coup attempt.

This takes place a month after a separate Gen Z-led protest that brought down the government in Nepal.

Madagascar's Gen Z protests: What did Rajoelina say in his late-night address? According to Rajoelina in his late-night address, “I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life.” The speech, intended for broadcast on Madagascar television, was delayed for hours after soldiers tried to seize control of the state broadcaster’s buildings, the president’s office mentioned, a report by AP noted.

The speech was eventually aired on the presidency’s official Facebook page but not on national television.

These were Rajoelina’s first public remarks since the CAPSAT military unit defected from his government in what seemed like a coup, joining thousands of protesters gathered in a central square in the capital, Antananarivo, over the weekend. Rajoelina urged for dialogue “to find a way out of this situation” and emphasised that the constitution must be respected.

President Andry Nirina Rajoelina addresses the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2025.

He did not disclose how he left Madagascar or his current location, though a report suggested he was evacuated on a French military plane.

When did Madagascar protests begin? Madagascar, a former French colony, has seen lingering resentment over Rajoelina’s reported French citizenship, which has been a point of frustration for some citizens for years.

The anti-government demonstrations began on September 25, initially sparked by ongoing water and electricity shortages, but have since expanded into broader dissatisfaction with Rajoelina and his administration. This marks the most serious wave of unrest in the island nation of 31 million, located off Africa’s east coast, since Rajoelina first assumed power in 2009 as head of a transitional government following a military-backed coup. The same elite CAPSAT military unit now rebelling against him played a key role in bringing him to power in 2009.

A relative of Safidy Rakooarisoa, who the family members say died during demonstrations, reacts as his body is brought to a gathering of demonstrators outside the town hall on Independence Avenue for prayers, during a nationwide youth-led protest over persistent power outages and water shortages, in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

While Rajoelina has not named those behind the apparent coup attempt, the CAPSAT unit has declared that it now commands the country’s armed forces and has appointed a new military leader, a move accepted by the defense minister in Rajoelina’s absence.

Residents and protesters chant national songs and raise their fists as they gather for a civil society rally demanding the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina and paying tribute to the victims of the protests in Antananarivo.

CAPSAT appears to hold a dominant position and is reportedly supported by other military factions, including the gendarmerie security forces. Col. Michael Randrianirina, a CAPSAT commander, stated that the army had “responded to the people’s calls” but rejected the idea that this was a coup. While speaking to journalists at the military headquarters on Sunday, he said the future, including whether Rajoelina steps down and new elections are held, should be decided by the Madagascan people.

Protesters march during a nationwide youth-led protest over frequent power outages and water shortages, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

How many casualties have occurred in Madagascar Gen Z protests? Meanwhile, according to the United Nations, the protests have resulted in at least 22 deaths and dozens of injuries. The UN also condemned the Madagascan authorities for what it described as a “violent response” to protests that were mostly peaceful in their initial stages. However, the government has challenged the number of deaths.