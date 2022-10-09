Made in India iphones cross 1000cr in just 5 months, here's the reason

In just 5 months, tech giant Apple has exported products worth ₹1,000 crore from India, it is expected to reach ₹2,5000 crore by March 2023, which is almost double what was exported last year. The gadgets exported since April include the iPhone 11, 12, and 13 versions, and its primary market includes Europe and the Middle East.

