Made in India iphones cross 1000cr in just 5 months, here's the reason

Made in India iphones cross ₹1000cr in just 5 months, here's the reason2 min read . 03:16 PM IST
In just 5 months, tech giant Apple has exported products worth ₹1,000 crore from India, it is expected to reach ₹2,5000 crore by March 2023, which is almost double what was exported last year. The gadgets exported since April include the iPhone 11, 12, and 13 versions, and its primary market includes Europe and the Middle East.
Owing to COVID-related lockdowns and tension between Washington and Beijing, contract manufacturers for US-based companies like Apple are now shifting their base to countries like India, Mexico and Vietnam.
In a bid to control the COVID pandemic, China has shut down production units in some of the world’s top production hubs like Shanghai.
Moreover, supply-chain disruptions due to the lockdown led to ongoing difficulties in the same to several Western companies.
Further, Beijing’s repressive Communist regime and its conflicts with the US are other reasons for the US tech giant to look for options to move its production units out of China.
Apple began producing the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year and not intend to produce iPhone 14. And apart from moving iPhone production from China to India, it also plans to assemble iPad in the country.
Apple is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, in what could be an another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing.
Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well, the report said, citing sources.
Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India, according to the report.
However, Luxshare is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations for now and could be slower than its competitors in starting meaningful production of Apple products in India, the Nikkei newspaper said.
(With inputs from agencies)
