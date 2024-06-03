Madhya Pradesh: Thirteen people were killed, and 15 were injured as a tractor overturned near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border late at night on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the victims, who were en route to attend a wedding in Rajasthan, were aboard the tractor. Two of the injured are currently in critical condition.

"Some people from Rajasthan were coming to the state to attend a wedding, in a tractor. Near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border, the tractor was overturned in which 13 people died and 15 were injured. Two people were in serious condition and have been admitted to the hospital and we have referred them to Bhopal. The injured are being given proper treatment as per the instructions of the government," Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told ANI.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who died in the Rajgarh accident.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Singh said that his Cabinet colleague Narayan Singh Panwar reached the spot along with the Rajgarh Collector and the Superintendent of Police.

Singh further said that the state government is also in touch with the Rajasthan government and the Rajasthan Police has reached the spot as well.

"The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Cabinet colleague Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

“The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal...My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

