Seven decades after they became extinct in India, eight Cheetahs arrived in the country from Namibia by a special flight on Saturday morning and were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP).

The cheetahs have been brought as part of his government's endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation, Modi said.

For the past decade several sites, in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, had been scouted as the part of the project. But finally, Kuno Palpur National Park was identified to the best possible home that can be offered to them. The 748 square kilometres in the vast Kuno forest is very close to the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh's Koriya, where a native Asiatic Cheetah was spotted almost 70 years ago.

Why Kuno was selected for the Cheetahs?

Wildlife Institute of India and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) pointed out it to be the preferred habitat based on climatic variables, prey densities, population of competing predators, and the historical range.

Moreover, Kuno is probably one of the few wildlife sites where there has been a complete relocation of roughly 24 villages and there is no human settlement in sight. The village sites and their agricultural fields have now been taken over by grasses. Now, this is a big advantage. Though, cheetahs usually do not prey on humans or livestock, high population density and depleting open grasslands could be a threat.

As per the Centre's plan, four large felines in India — tiger, lion, leopard and cheetah - are likely to stay at the Kuno forest.

Why experts are cautios?

Experts opined that there could be “cascading and unintended consequences" when a new animal is brought into the mix

Mayukh Chatterjee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature said, as quoted by the news agency AP, for example, a tiger population boom in India has led to more conflict with people sharing the same space. With cheetahs, there are questions about how their presence would affect other carnivores like striped hyenas, or even prey like birds. “The question remains: How well it's done."

According to government data, an estimate says the national park can house as many as 21 cheetahs at present and, if necessary efforts are made and the prey base is maintained, it can potentially even hold 36 of them.

There are less than 7,000 adult cheetahs left in the wild globally, and they now inhabit less than 9% of their original range. Shrinking habitat, due to the increasing human population and climate change, is a huge threat and India's grasslands and forests could offer “appropriate" homes for the big cat, said Laurie Marker, of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, an advocacy and research group assisting in bringing the cats to India.