Madhya Pradesh sees 79% rise in covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

After a detailed and comprehensive review of the status of covid-19 in the state, including the mortality figures, a 5-fold strategy for tackling the recent surge was highlighted and discussed. The strategy included significantly increase testing in all districts with a minimum of 70% RT-PCR tests and use of Rapid Antigen Tests as screening tests in densely populated areas as well as areas where fresh clusters are emerging. The centre said that the state should mandatorily subject those who have tested negative in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) to RT-PCR test.

