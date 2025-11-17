Saudi Arabia bus crash: 42 Hyderabad pilgrims feared dead after bus-diesel tanker collision; CM Reddy reacts

A tragic incident took place in Saudi Arabia where a Madinah-bound bus which was coming from Mecca rammed into diesel tanker, leaving at least 40 Hyderabad pilgrims feared dead. The incident reportedly occurred at 1:30 am IST today.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed “profound shock” over the “horrific accident”. The state government has issued helpline numbers to provide information to the families and relatives.

Reddy's office said on X, “A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives. Control Room Numbers: +91 79979 59754 +91 99129 19545”

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: Indian embassy in Jeddah issues helpline numbers Indian embassy in Jeddah issued four contacts as helpline: 8002440003 (Toll free), 0122614093, 0126614276, 0556122301 (WhatsApp)

“The Chief Minister has instructed officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to be contacted regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives,” his office added.

Also Read | Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad hajj pilgrims feared dead

Madinah bus accident: External Affairs minister Jaishankar reacts Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S. Jaishankar paid condolences while assuring full support by Indian emassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah.

“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Jaishankar said on X.

Telangana's Minister for Public Enterprises & Minority Welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin expressed deep sorrow. He said, “Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident.”

Azharuddin added, “Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu has taken immediate action, directing officials to gather complete details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure all necessary support and relief measures are provided without delay.”

Meanwhile, MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the central government to bring bodies back to India.

“Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter,” Owaisi said.