Madonna’s emotional plea to Pope Leo XIV: ‘Please go to Gaza before it’s too late’

Pop icon Madonna has made a direct plea to Pope Leo XIV, urging him to travel to Gaza to bring attention and relief to children caught in the ongoing conflict. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the singer appealed to the pontiff, stressing the urgency of the humanitarian situation.

In her message, Madonna addressed Pope Leo XIV directly:

“Most Holy Father,

Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it’s too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry. We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save these innocent children. There is no more time. Please say you will go. Love, Madonna.”

“Politics cannot affect change” The singer stressed that political maneuvering is inadequate in the face of such suffering:

“Politics cannot affect change. Only consciousness can. Therefore I am reaching out to a man of God.”

She made clear that her appeal was not about blame or political sides, adding:

“I am not pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well.”

A birthday message with a cause Madonna linked the plea to a personal milestone — her son Rocco’s birthday.

“Today is my son Rocco’s birthday. I feel the best gift I can give to him as a mother is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza.”

She said her motivation was rooted in maternal empathy and a desire to prevent further loss of life:

“I am merely trying to do what I can to keep these children from dying of starvation.”

Focus on humanitarian urgency The 66-year-old artist’s message comes as aid agencies warn of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, with limited access to food, clean water, and medical assistance. Her post amplifies calls from international groups urging immediate action to protect civilians — particularly children — in the conflict zone.

Pope’s previous remarks on Gaza crisis Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff and the 267th leader of the Catholic Church, began his papacy in May. The Pope has spoken on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.