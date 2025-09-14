Madrid bar blast: At least 25 injured in explosion due to suspected gas leak

At least 25 people were injured after an explosion ripped through a bar in Madrid on Saturday, local authorities said.

Advertisement

According to DW, the blast took place around 3 pm at the Mis Tesoros bar in the Puente de Vallecas district of Spain's capital. Citing local media, DW reported that a gas leak may have caused the explosion.

Carlos Marin, head of the Madrid City Council Fire Department, said the explosion was linked to gas, but the type and exact cause were still unclear.

Emergency services confirmed that two victims were in a "serious" condition and three others were reported to be in a "potentially serious" state.

Firefighters pulled four people out of the rubble.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Inmaculada Sanz said it was "too early" to confirm the reason behind the blast, but said no further victims were trapped.

Advertisement

She added that residents of nine housing units in the same building would need temporary accommodation for the next few days.