Global news wrap: Monetary policy updates, Venezuelan oil, US growth surprise

China's export controls

China is currently the world's biggest exporter, with a trade surplus above $1 trillion. The country uses this dominance to flex its global power, imposing export controls to gain favourable outcomes. In the past two years, China has imposed export controls on critical minerals such as gallium, germanium, graphite, rare earths, and even silver. Beijing claims these curbs are meant to protect its technological edge, but independent experts often see them as an attempt to gain geopolitical leverage over Western powers, especially the US.