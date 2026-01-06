Every month, Mint Plain Facts brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.
Global news wrap: Monetary policy updates, Venezuelan oil, US growth surprise
SummaryIn 2026, major central banks are expected to move cautiously as inflation moderates unevenly and political risks rise. Meanwhile, US action in Venezuela, resilient US growth, and China’s expanding export controls are reshaping global energy, trade and policy calculations.
Every month, Mint Plain Facts brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.