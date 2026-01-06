Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Global news wrap: Monetary policy updates, Venezuelan oil, US growth surprise

Payal Bhattacharya
4 min read6 Jan 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Earlier this week US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and the Trump administration announced it would oversee the country’s oil sector, Photo: Bloomberg
Earlier this week US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and the Trump administration announced it would oversee the country’s oil sector, Photo: Bloomberg
Summary

In 2026, major central banks are expected to move cautiously as inflation moderates unevenly and political risks rise. Meanwhile, US action in Venezuela, resilient US growth, and China’s expanding export controls are reshaping global energy, trade and policy calculations.

Gift this article

Every month, Mint Plain Facts brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.

Every month, Mint Plain Facts brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.

Monetary policy moves

In 2025, major central banks began easing interest rates as inflation pressures moderated, but the pace and extent of cuts varied widely across countries. This divergence is expected to become even more pronounced in 2026 as policymakers grapple with slowing disinflation, resilient growth in some economies and rising geopolitical and political risks.

Monetary policy moves

In 2025, major central banks began easing interest rates as inflation pressures moderated, but the pace and extent of cuts varied widely across countries. This divergence is expected to become even more pronounced in 2026 as policymakers grapple with slowing disinflation, resilient growth in some economies and rising geopolitical and political risks.

After delivering three rate cuts from September last year, the US Federal Reserve expected to move cautiously, with limited additional rate cuts as the economy grapples with sticky inflation. Political uncertainties and leadership transitions are likely to keep the Fed under close watch.

In the UK, the Bank of England has already slowed the pace of rate cuts after a series of narrow votes, signalling greater caution in this year amid weak growth. The European Central Bank, however, appears to be near the end of the rate easing cycle given a stable inflation, and is expected to hold rates further.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also expected to move ahead cautiously, maintaining its accommodative stance, as a low inflation print allows room for another rate cut.

Japan remains an outlier as it is expected to continue to tighten policy gradually during the year.

Fuel's gold

Venezuela, home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves at roughly 303 billion barrels, produces just one million barrels per day—a fraction of its potential—after decades of mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, and international sanctions.

Earlier this week, the story took a dramatic turn when US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and the Trump administration announced it would oversee the country’s oil sector, bringing in major American companies to revive production. Trump also said US firms would spend billions to fix Venezuela’s broken oil infrastructure and restart crude exports, signaling a direct intervention in the country’s energy market.

Also Read | Why Trump's Venezuela shock is fueling gold, not crude

Most of the Venezuelan reserves are heavy, sour crude from the Orinoco Belt—technically recoverable but costly and complex to refine. Analysts warn that even with US investment, meaningful output growth will take years and require legal reform, security guarantees and political stability. If successful, Venezuela could become a major supplier of heavy crude, easing global refinery bottlenecks, reshaping flows to the US Gulf Coast, and reclaiming its pivotal role in global energy markets.

US growth surprise

US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies were expected to put the country’s economy in a tough spot. However, the opposite has happened. The US recorded strong growth in the second half of 2025, with economic activity rising an impressive 4.3% in the July-September quarter.

The data release was delayed due to the US shutdown. Trump dubbed it as an ‘economic golden age’ as soon the latest data was out last month. Experts, however, are still apprehensive about the growth momentum.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | How the US economy defied expectations in 2025

GDP growth picked up strongly in Q3 due to higher consumer spending, improved trade dynamics, robust investments in artificial intelligence (AI). However, according to EY, growth is expected to fade to 2.0% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026. According to the organization, the three pillars of robust growth—spending by affluent consumers, AI-driven investments, and asset-price strength—are vulnerable and can lead to slowdown in coming quarters.

Economists have also raised concerns about sluggish the job market, which seems to suggest the US economy may not be doing so well. The US jobless rate increased to 4.6% in November, the highest since September 2021.

China's export controls

China is currently the world's biggest exporter, with a trade surplus above $1 trillion. The country uses this dominance to flex its global power, imposing export controls to gain favourable outcomes. In the past two years, China has imposed export controls on critical minerals such as gallium, germanium, graphite, rare earths, and even silver. Beijing claims these curbs are meant to protect its technological edge, but independent experts often see them as an attempt to gain geopolitical leverage over Western powers, especially the US.

Instead of a blanket ban, China has used case-by-case licensing to retain the flexibility of tightening or relaxing the norms to reward allies and penalize adversaries.

As China continues to announce these curbs, India has been deeply affected because of its high reliance on cheap imports from the world’s second largest country. The curbs on critical minerals caused supply-chains issues for fighter jets, missile guidance systems and auto segments in the US, EU and India. The latest curbs on silver could have ripple effects on the manufacturing of solar panels and high-end electronic goods.

Also Read | Rare earth pivot: Why Germany’s offshore wind sector is knocking on India’s door
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a passion for uncovering stories hidden in numbers. She comes with a Master’s in Economics, and covers the economy, policy, global economy, and the informal sector. She has a strong focus on macroeconomic indicators and enjoys analyzing data to reveal deeper insights. Payal’s aim is to advance in the field, constantly seeing the world through a numerical lens to deliver clear, insightful narratives.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldGlobal news wrap: Monetary policy updates, Venezuelan oil, US growth surprise

Global news wrap: Monetary policy updates, Venezuelan oil, US growth surprise

Payal Bhattacharya
4 min read6 Jan 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Earlier this week US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and the Trump administration announced it would oversee the country’s oil sector, Photo: Bloomberg
Summary

In 2026, major central banks are expected to move cautiously as inflation moderates unevenly and political risks rise. Meanwhile, US action in Venezuela, resilient US growth, and China’s expanding export controls are reshaping global energy, trade and policy calculations.

Gift this article

Every month, Mint Plain Facts brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.

Every month, Mint Plain Facts brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.

Monetary policy moves

In 2025, major central banks began easing interest rates as inflation pressures moderated, but the pace and extent of cuts varied widely across countries. This divergence is expected to become even more pronounced in 2026 as policymakers grapple with slowing disinflation, resilient growth in some economies and rising geopolitical and political risks.

Monetary policy moves

In 2025, major central banks began easing interest rates as inflation pressures moderated, but the pace and extent of cuts varied widely across countries. This divergence is expected to become even more pronounced in 2026 as policymakers grapple with slowing disinflation, resilient growth in some economies and rising geopolitical and political risks.

After delivering three rate cuts from September last year, the US Federal Reserve expected to move cautiously, with limited additional rate cuts as the economy grapples with sticky inflation. Political uncertainties and leadership transitions are likely to keep the Fed under close watch.

In the UK, the Bank of England has already slowed the pace of rate cuts after a series of narrow votes, signalling greater caution in this year amid weak growth. The European Central Bank, however, appears to be near the end of the rate easing cycle given a stable inflation, and is expected to hold rates further.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also expected to move ahead cautiously, maintaining its accommodative stance, as a low inflation print allows room for another rate cut.

Japan remains an outlier as it is expected to continue to tighten policy gradually during the year.

Fuel's gold

Venezuela, home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves at roughly 303 billion barrels, produces just one million barrels per day—a fraction of its potential—after decades of mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, and international sanctions.

Earlier this week, the story took a dramatic turn when US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and the Trump administration announced it would oversee the country’s oil sector, bringing in major American companies to revive production. Trump also said US firms would spend billions to fix Venezuela’s broken oil infrastructure and restart crude exports, signaling a direct intervention in the country’s energy market.

Also Read | Why Trump's Venezuela shock is fueling gold, not crude

Most of the Venezuelan reserves are heavy, sour crude from the Orinoco Belt—technically recoverable but costly and complex to refine. Analysts warn that even with US investment, meaningful output growth will take years and require legal reform, security guarantees and political stability. If successful, Venezuela could become a major supplier of heavy crude, easing global refinery bottlenecks, reshaping flows to the US Gulf Coast, and reclaiming its pivotal role in global energy markets.

US growth surprise

US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies were expected to put the country’s economy in a tough spot. However, the opposite has happened. The US recorded strong growth in the second half of 2025, with economic activity rising an impressive 4.3% in the July-September quarter.

The data release was delayed due to the US shutdown. Trump dubbed it as an ‘economic golden age’ as soon the latest data was out last month. Experts, however, are still apprehensive about the growth momentum.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | How the US economy defied expectations in 2025

GDP growth picked up strongly in Q3 due to higher consumer spending, improved trade dynamics, robust investments in artificial intelligence (AI). However, according to EY, growth is expected to fade to 2.0% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026. According to the organization, the three pillars of robust growth—spending by affluent consumers, AI-driven investments, and asset-price strength—are vulnerable and can lead to slowdown in coming quarters.

Economists have also raised concerns about sluggish the job market, which seems to suggest the US economy may not be doing so well. The US jobless rate increased to 4.6% in November, the highest since September 2021.

China's export controls

China is currently the world's biggest exporter, with a trade surplus above $1 trillion. The country uses this dominance to flex its global power, imposing export controls to gain favourable outcomes. In the past two years, China has imposed export controls on critical minerals such as gallium, germanium, graphite, rare earths, and even silver. Beijing claims these curbs are meant to protect its technological edge, but independent experts often see them as an attempt to gain geopolitical leverage over Western powers, especially the US.

Instead of a blanket ban, China has used case-by-case licensing to retain the flexibility of tightening or relaxing the norms to reward allies and penalize adversaries.

As China continues to announce these curbs, India has been deeply affected because of its high reliance on cheap imports from the world’s second largest country. The curbs on critical minerals caused supply-chains issues for fighter jets, missile guidance systems and auto segments in the US, EU and India. The latest curbs on silver could have ripple effects on the manufacturing of solar panels and high-end electronic goods.

Also Read | Rare earth pivot: Why Germany’s offshore wind sector is knocking on India’s door
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a passion for uncovering stories hidden in numbers. She comes with a Master’s in Economics, and covers the economy, policy, global economy, and the informal sector. She has a strong focus on macroeconomic indicators and enjoys analyzing data to reveal deeper insights. Payal’s aim is to advance in the field, constantly seeing the world through a numerical lens to deliver clear, insightful narratives.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldGlobal news wrap: Monetary policy updates, Venezuelan oil, US growth surprise
Read Next Story