Magnitude 4.2 quake hits Myanmar at a depth of 37 kilometres; experts detail why shallow tremors pose higher risk

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Myanmar on Wednesday. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the tremor took place at 11:00 AM IST at a focal depth of 37 kilometres. This follows an earlier magnitude 3.0 earthquake that hit the country on Sunday.

Advertisement

The NCS confirmed the Wednesday earthquake in a post on social media platform X. “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 29/10/2025 11:00:59 IST, Lat: 21.79 N, Long: 93.45 E, Depth: 37 Km, Location: Myanmar (sic).”

In a separate post on X on Sunday, the NCS stated: “EQ of M: 3.0, On: 26/10/2025 04:42:41 IST, Lat: 26.63 N, Long: 96.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Why Shallow Tremors are Dangerous? Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than those occurring at great depths. This is simply because the seismic waves have less distance to travel to the surface. Thus, they cause a stronger ground shake, which can lead to more extensive damage to buildings and a higher risk of fatalities.

Advertisement

Tectonic Vulnerability Myanmar is prone to hazards from both moderate and large seismic events, including the risk of tsunamis along its extensive coastline. The country’s geographical position is highly vulnerable, as it is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that are subject to intense, active geological processes.

Advertisement

Following the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 tremors that hit central Myanmar on 28 March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a warning regarding a series of rapidly escalating health risks for the tens of thousands of people displaced. These threats included tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and vector- and water-borne diseases.

Sagaing Fault Geologically, a 1,400-kilometre transform fault, known as the Sagaing Fault, runs through Myanmar, connecting the Andaman spreading centre to a northern collision zone.

The Sagaing Fault significantly raises the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon—cities that collectively account for 46% of Myanmar's population. Despite being geographically distant from the fault line, Yangon remains at considerable risk owing to its high population density. A notable example is the intense magnitude 7.0 earthquake of 1903 in Bago, which also heavily affected Yangon.

Advertisement

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes the Banda Sea, Indonesia The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Banda Sea in Indonesia on Tuesday, 29 October 2025.

The quake struck at a depth of 137 km (85 miles), GFZ said.