Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 02:19 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.
