Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck China's western Sichuan region on the early hours of Thursday

The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.