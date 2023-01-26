Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region

1 min read . 02:19 AM ISTReuters
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

