Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 02:48 PM IST
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4
|
Listen to this article
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the far southwest of Japan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!