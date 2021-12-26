Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualtie
1 min read . 02:48 PM IST Reuters

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the far southwest of Japan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the far southwest of Japan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!