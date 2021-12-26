Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands1 min read . 02:48 PM IST
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the far southwest of Japan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the far southwest of Japan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!