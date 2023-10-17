Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southern Iran: Report

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southern Iran: Report

Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Iran, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southern Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Iran, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) GFZ said.

(A developing story)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 10:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.