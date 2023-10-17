Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southern Iran: Report
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Iran, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Iran, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Iran, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) GFZ said.
(A developing story)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!