Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southern Iran: Report

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Iran, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) GFZ said.

