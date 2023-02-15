Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter scale struck New Zealand near Wellington. New Zealand lies on seismically active ‘Ring of Fire’
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck New Zealand near Wellington on Wednesday at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet said.
