Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: Report

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: Report

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes.
1 min read . 11:41 PM IST Reuters

  • The quake was at a depth of 60 km, EMSC said

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck about 92 km east-southeast of Mati, Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km, EMSC said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

