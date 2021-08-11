Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck about 92 km east-southeast of Mati, Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

