Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: Report

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck about 92 km east-southeast of Mati, Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 60 km, EMSC said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
