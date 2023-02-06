A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.

The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep, and 114 kilometers north-northwest of Aleppo, Syria, according to EMSC-CSEM.

