Home / News / World /  Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes in Turkey

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes in Turkey

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Bloomberg
The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep, and 114 kilometers north-northwest of Aleppo

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and had an epicenter near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam.

The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep, and 114 kilometers north-northwest of Aleppo, Syria, according to EMSC-CSEM.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

