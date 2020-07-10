Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Maha govt to buy anti-viral drugs on big scale: Minister
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Maha govt to buy anti-viral drugs on big scale: Minister

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST PTI

Government to buy anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab 'on a big scale' to ensure that they are available for the needy across the state soon, take strict action against black marketeers of the drugs

Amid complaints of shortage of anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the government will buy them "on a big scale" to ensure that they are available for the needy across the state "soon".

Amid complaints of shortage of anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the government will buy them "on a big scale" to ensure that they are available for the needy across the state "soon".

He also said that the government will take strict action against black marketeers of the drugs, which are used in treating COVID-19 patients.

He also said that the government will take strict action against black marketeers of the drugs, which are used in treating COVID-19 patients.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Home Minister made the remarks following his meeting with Food and Drugs Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne here.

There is no vaccine available to treat COVID-19 patients yet.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Deshmukh said that there has been a big demand for the drugs in Maharashtra as well as outside the state.

"The state government is going to buy remdesivir and tocilizumab on a big scale. The state government has started the process of purchasing the drugs to ensure it is available for the needy across the state. It will be available soon," Deshmukh said.

He said the police department and the Food and Drugs Administration department will take joint action in case there are instances of black marketing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated