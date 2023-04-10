Maharashtra govt announces compensation for Akola temple incident victims2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the Akola temple incident and said that the government will provide compensation to the families of the deceased.
Seven persons were killed and 23 others injured after a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises due to heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akol district, a local administration said on Monday.
