With over 1.60 lakh active Covid cases, Maharashtra as part of unlocking measure, the State Road Transport Corporation has resumed its services this morning with the first ‘Shivneri’ bus leaving Mumbai for Pune at 7 a.m.

Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service.

After the recent Sero-survey in Pune revealed that nearly 50 per cent of samples of local residents from five high-incidence areas had antibodies for coronavirus infection, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research-led survey has now begun a study to detect ‘neutralising antibodies’ in an effort to understand the human body’s response to the virus. This will possibly be the first of its kind survey in the country.





