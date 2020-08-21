Home >News >World >Maharashtra resumes state bus service as it records highest-ever case surge

With over 1.60 lakh active Covid cases, Maharashtra as part of unlocking measure, the State Road Transport Corporation has resumed its services this morning with the first ‘Shivneri’ bus leaving Mumbai for Pune at 7 a.m.

Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service.

After the recent Sero-survey in Pune revealed that nearly 50 per cent of samples of local residents from five high-incidence areas had antibodies for coronavirus infection, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research-led survey has now begun a study to detect ‘neutralising antibodies’ in an effort to understand the human body’s response to the virus. This will possibly be the first of its kind survey in the country.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. (ANI)

More Covid-19 active cases in Pune than Mumbai. What Pune Mayor has to say

1 min read . 19 Aug 2020
Mumbai: A high tidal wave strikes food kiosks installed at Dadar Chowpatty beach, in Mumbai (PTI)

Mumbai rains: BMC predicts moderate rainfall, high tides today

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
The centenarian had recently undergone a spine surgery and when she tested positive for the virus, her old age posed a major challenge in her recovery. (AP)

107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats covid-19

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout