Maharashtra resumes state bus service as it records highest-ever case surge

Maharashtra resumes state bus service as it records highest-ever case surge1 min read . 01:07 PM IST
Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service
With over 1.60 lakh active Covid cases, Maharashtra as part of unlocking measure, the State Road Transport Corporation has resumed its services this morning with the first ‘Shivneri’ bus leaving Mumbai for Pune at 7 a.m.
With over 1.60 lakh active Covid cases, Maharashtra as part of unlocking measure, the State Road Transport Corporation has resumed its services this morning with the first ‘Shivneri’ bus leaving Mumbai for Pune at 7 a.m.
Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service.
Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service.
After the recent Sero-survey in Pune revealed that nearly 50 per cent of samples of local residents from five high-incidence areas had antibodies for coronavirus infection, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research-led survey has now begun a study to detect ‘neutralising antibodies’ in an effort to understand the human body’s response to the virus. This will possibly be the first of its kind survey in the country.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated