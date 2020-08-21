Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Maharashtra resumes state bus service as it records highest-ever case surge
Thane: Commuters wait to board buses leaving towards their respective districts after the state transport bus service resumed

Maharashtra resumes state bus service as it records highest-ever case surge

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Staff Writer

Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service

With over 1.60 lakh active Covid cases, Maharashtra as part of unlocking measure, the State Road Transport Corporation has resumed its services this morning with the first ‘Shivneri’ bus leaving Mumbai for Pune at 7 a.m.

With over 1.60 lakh active Covid cases, Maharashtra as part of unlocking measure, the State Road Transport Corporation has resumed its services this morning with the first ‘Shivneri’ bus leaving Mumbai for Pune at 7 a.m.

Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service.

Just a couple of days ahead of Maharashtra’s most popular Ganesh Utsav, the state has permitted resumption of inter-district bus transport service.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

After the recent Sero-survey in Pune revealed that nearly 50 per cent of samples of local residents from five high-incidence areas had antibodies for coronavirus infection, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research-led survey has now begun a study to detect ‘neutralising antibodies’ in an effort to understand the human body’s response to the virus. This will possibly be the first of its kind survey in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated