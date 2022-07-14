Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Canada's Ontario

India also demanded a probe into the vandalism, which police said is being investigated as a hate crime.
The Consulate General of India, Toronto, said, “We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime."
The High Commission of India in Ottawa condemned the incident and said that the hate crime has terrorized the Indian community in Canada and has led to increased concern and insecurity among them.
It also urged the Canadian government to investigate the incident and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.
“We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly," it said in a tweet.
The local police described this as a bias-motivated incident'. According to Constable Amy Boudreau, spokesperson for York Regional Police, someone defaced the statue with 'graphic words,' including 'rapist' and ‘Khalistan’.
Stating that the York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form, Boudreau warned that those who victimize others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression and the like will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, adding that community-wide impact of hate crimes is far-reaching and all occurrences of hate crimes and any hate bias incidents are vigorously investigated.
