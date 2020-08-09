Subscribe
Home >News >world >Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister

1 min read . 02:32 PM IST PTI

  • Mahinda Rajpaksa, former president, has been sworn as prime Minister of Sri Lanka by his younger brother Gotabaya Rajpaksa who is currently the President of the country
  • He took oath in northern Buddhist town of Kelaniya, after his party won 150 seats in 225 members Parliament

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in on Sunday as the country’s new prime minister at a historic Buddhist temple.

Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in on Sunday as the country's new prime minister at a historic Buddhist temple.

The 74-year-old Sri Lanka People’s Party (SLPP) leader was administered the oath of office for the ninth Parliament by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya in Kelaniya, a north Colombo suburb.

The 74-year-old Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) leader was administered the oath of office for the ninth Parliament by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya in Kelaniya, a north Colombo suburb.

The SLPP, led by Mahinda, registered a landslide victory in the August 5 general election, securing two-thirds majority in Parliament needed to amend the Constitution to further consolidate the powerful Rajapaksa family's grip on power.

Mahinda polled over 500,000 individual preference votes -- the highest ever recorded by a candidate in the history of elections.

The SLPP won in 145 constituencies, bagging a total of 150 seats with its allies, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

