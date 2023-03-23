Mahira Khan has ‘mental problems’ as she loves Shah Rukh Khan, claims Pakistani senator2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Pakistani Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has said that actor Mahira Khan has ‘mental problems’.
Pakistani Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has slammed actor Mahira Khan and said she has “mental problems". Dr Khan is clearly upset that Mahira, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. has spoken publicly about her love and admiration for SRK.
