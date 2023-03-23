Home / News / World /  Mahira Khan has ‘mental problems’ as she loves Shah Rukh Khan, claims Pakistani senator
Pakistani Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has slammed actor Mahira Khan and said she has “mental problems". Dr Khan is clearly upset that Mahira, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. has spoken publicly about her love and admiration for SRK.

“Mahira Khan has mental health problems and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by the public," Dr Khan tweeted while also mentioning Maqsood - a renowned playwright and humorist in Pakistan. “Books can be written on Mahira Khan's character, she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice."

After video clips of a recent discussion at the Arts Council were shared online, Dr Khan made a remark regarding Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb. During the conversation, which focused on politics and women's financial independence, Khan asked Maqsood why two women were fighting and giving each other poison.

Maqsood replied that the two women in question were Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb, causing laughter and cheers from the audience, and even Khan applauded his response. Maqsood clarified that he was only giving an example and that he was not allowed to talk about politics due to the situation.

However, his comments were met with disparaging and defamatory remarks from the PML-N Senator, leading to condemnation from several celebrities who have come to defend Maqsood and Mahira.

Mahira Khan, in the past, has spoken at length about her interaction with SRK and how he had treated her like a gentleman during the shooting of Raees. While speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira always seems to blush and feel overwhelmed as her admiration for the Pathaan actor is clearly obvious.

Mahira is one of the chosen few from India’s neighbouring nation, who have managed to bag a leading role in a Hindi mainstream movie. Other notable Pakistani actors in Bollywood films include Saba Qamar (who acted with Irrfan in Hindi Medium., Zeba Bakhtiar (who acted with Rishi Kapoor in the title role of Henna. and Salma Agha (who acted with Raj Babbar in Nikaah..

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
