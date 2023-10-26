At least 22 people lost their lives and 50 to 60 others sustained injuries in a series of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing NBC News .

As reported by Reuters, Maine State Police and a county sheriff previously reported there had been an active shooter on Wednesday night but did not provide details.

Police identify a person of interest in Lewiston, Maine, shooting as Robert Card.

View Full Image The Maine State Police is attempting to locate Robert Card as a person of interest regarding a mass shooting incident at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and the Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine. (Photo: ANI/X)

"There is an active shooter in Lewiston," Maine state police said on the social media platform X. “We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations."

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael J Sauschuck said, “Robert Card, 40, should be considered armed and dangerous."

“Police are currently searching for a Robert R Card. He is considered armed and dangerous. A vehicle involved in this incident was located in Lisbon (a town in Maine, United States.)... We are also checking with the residents in Lisbon," he said, reported Reuters.

He added, “We have literally 100s of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Robert Card, who again is a person of interest and a person of interest only, and we'll continue to gather information so that we can bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seek prosecution down the road."