Maine mass shooting live updates: 22 people died, 50-60 wounded in Lewiston
At least 22 people lost their lives and 50 to 60 others sustained injuries in a series of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing NBC News.
The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, seeking assistance from the public, shared two photos on Facebook featuring the suspect. The images show a bearded individual in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans, holding a rifle in a firing position.
Public safety commissioner said that hundreds of police officers searching for seeking Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine, shooting.
The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients, Reuters reported.
Lewiston, situated in Androscoggin County, is approximately 35 miles (56 km) to the north of Maine's largest city, Portland.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine and will continue to receive updates, Reuters reported citing a US official.
(With inputs from Reuters)
