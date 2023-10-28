Maine shooting suspect Robert Card found dead, according to several media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reuters reported citing ABC News, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the suspect, Robert R. Card, 40, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robert Card's body was found in the woods near Lisbon city by a recycling center, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Wednesday night, in Lewiston, Maine, a US Army reservist reportedly shot and killed 18 individuals at a bowling alley and restaurant. As of Friday, a large-scale search for the 40-year-old suspect, Robert Card of Bowdoin, was still underway, The Associated Press reported.

According to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press, a note was discovered at a residence linked to Robert Card on Thursday.

The note was addressed to his son and was characterized as a suicide note. However, it did not offer any explicit motive for the shooting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Card's cellphone was found at the residence, and a gun was discovered in the white Subaru that Card had abandoned, as stated by the officials.

According to officials, Robert Card's family informed federal investigators that he had been talking about hearing voices and had become increasingly fixated on the bowling alley and bar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They also mentioned that Card, who was an Army reservist, had been taken in for a psychiatric evaluation by the police in mid-July due to concerns raised by military authorities about his erratic behaviour.

The New York Army National Guard reported that the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment expressed concerns about Robert Card's conduct while they were conducting training at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York. As a result, state police transported Card to Keller Army Community Hospital at the US Military Academy for a medical evaluation.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday evening in Lewiston, involving two locations: Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley situated approximately 4 miles (about 6.4 kilometres) away.

Notably, at the time of the incident, there were parents and children present at Just-In-Time, who were participating in a children's bowling league.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

