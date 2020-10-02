Subscribe
Home >News >World >Mainland China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
The total number of COVID-19 infections in the mainland now stands at 85,424 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mainland China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Reuters

Total number of deaths at 4,634

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1, down from 11 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 33 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the mainland now stands at 85,424, while the total number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

