Mainland China reports 17 new imported coronavirus cases

Mainland China has reported 17 new coronavirus cases on 19 November, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's health authority said today.

The National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, also rose to 14 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to date in Mainland China stands at 86,398 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

This comes a day after a Covid-19 vaccine developed by a state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical firm confirmed that it has been administered to about a million people under the government's emergency use scheme.

"In terms of emergency use, the vaccines were applied to nearly a million people and there has not been a single case of a serious adverse event. People have had only mild symptoms," news agency PTI quoted chairman of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) Liu Jingzhen as saying.

“Until now, all our progress, from research to clinical trials to production and emergency use, we have been leading the world," Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Thursday quoted Liu as saying to a Chinese digital media publication.

The vaccine, CoronaVac, was developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical producer Sinovac Biotech.

It was tested in randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials involving more than 700 healthy adults aged 18 to 59.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via