The incident occurred on Monday when Ethiopian Airlines flight was flying from Sudan's Khartoum to Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa.
An Ethiopian Airlines flight missed its landing because the pilots in the flight fell asleep. The incident occurred on Monday when the aircraft was flying from Sudan's Khartoum to Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa.
As per Aviation Herald, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) raised an alert when flight approached the airport but did not make the landing. The plane was in autopilot mode and it kept the plane cruising at 37,000 feet.
Aviation Herald also said that the ATC tried to contact the pilots of flight ET343 several times but couldn't reach them. “When the plane overflew the runway where it was supposed to land, the autopilot disconnected. That triggered an alarm, which woke up the pilots"
They then maneuvered the aircraft around for landing on the runway 25 minutes later, the outlet further said, however, the plane landed safely.
The aviation surveillance system ADS-B confirmed the incident and posted a photo of the aircraft's flight path, which shows an infinity-like loop near the Addis Ababa airport.
Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred when two pilots fell asleep on a flight from New York to Rome. The plane travelled 38,000 feet above ground.
