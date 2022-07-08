Major economies to enter recession in next 12 months: Report

Major economies to enter recession in next 12 months: Report2 min read . 11:54 AM IST
As per the economists, the depth of recession will vary among nations
As per the economists, the depth of recession will vary among nations
Amid a rise in the cost of living and tightening government policies, many major economies will hit recession over the next 12 months, Nomura Holdings Inc has said in a report.
Amid a rise in the cost of living and tightening government policies, many major economies will hit recession over the next 12 months, Nomura Holdings Inc has said in a report.
According to a report by the brokerage firm, the EU, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and the US are expected to enter into a recession, thereby pushing the global economy into a synchronized growth slowdown, economists Rob Subbaraman and Si Ying Toh at Nomura said in a research note.
According to a report by the brokerage firm, the EU, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and the US are expected to enter into a recession, thereby pushing the global economy into a synchronized growth slowdown, economists Rob Subbaraman and Si Ying Toh at Nomura said in a research note.
The central banks are likely to tighten the monetary policy in a bid to rein in inflation at the risk of sacrificing growth before cutting rates in 2023, said the report.
The central banks are likely to tighten the monetary policy in a bid to rein in inflation at the risk of sacrificing growth before cutting rates in 2023, said the report.
“Increasing signs that the world economy is entering a synchronized growth slowdown, meaning countries can no longer rely on a rebound in exports for growth, have also prompted us to forecast multiple recessions," read the report.
“Increasing signs that the world economy is entering a synchronized growth slowdown, meaning countries can no longer rely on a rebound in exports for growth, have also prompted us to forecast multiple recessions," read the report.
As per the economists, the depth of recession will vary among nations. In the US, a shallow but long recession of five quarters starting from the final quarter of this year. In Europe, the slump could be much deeper if Russia entirely cuts off gas to Europe, they added.
As per the economists, the depth of recession will vary among nations. In the US, a shallow but long recession of five quarters starting from the final quarter of this year. In Europe, the slump could be much deeper if Russia entirely cuts off gas to Europe, they added.
According to Japanese financial services firm Nomura, both the US and the euro area economies will contract 1 per cent in 2023.
According to Japanese financial services firm Nomura, both the US and the euro area economies will contract 1 per cent in 2023.
For mid-sized economies, including Australia, Canada and South Korea, there’s a risk of deeper-than-forecast recessions if interest rate hikes trigger housing busts, as per the economists.
For mid-sized economies, including Australia, Canada and South Korea, there’s a risk of deeper-than-forecast recessions if interest rate hikes trigger housing busts, as per the economists.
They further said that Japan will have the mildest recession of the group owing to ongoing policy support and its delayed economic reopening.
They further said that Japan will have the mildest recession of the group owing to ongoing policy support and its delayed economic reopening.
With China's economy recovering with the help of accommodative policies, though it remains at risk of renewed lockdowns as long as Beijing sticks to its zero-Covid strategy, it is an outlier, they added.
With China's economy recovering with the help of accommodative policies, though it remains at risk of renewed lockdowns as long as Beijing sticks to its zero-Covid strategy, it is an outlier, they added.